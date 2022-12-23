﻿
News / Metro

Reduce unnecessary social gatherings! Health experts recommend ahead of the holiday season

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
With New Year and the Spring Festival on the way, health experts recommend a series of COVID-19 prevention measures to reduce the spread of the infection and protect the elderly.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0

With the arrival of the New Year and Spring Festival holidays, medical experts are alerting the public to reduce unnecessary social gatherings and take proper self-protection while taking public transportation for COVID-19 prevention and control.

"It is important to appropriately plan outings. If it's not a long distance, we encourage people to drive on their own and avoid cross infection during this round of the pandemic," said Wu Huanyu, vice director of the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "If taking public transportation, wearing a mask, bringing hand sanitizer and medication is important. People with symptoms like fever and cough should delay travel plans."

People with underlying diseases and the elderly should pay extra attention, and it would be best to avoid public places.

"Winter is the peak season for respiratory infectious disease. With the temperatures dropping and the recent rise of COVID cases, local residents should reduce outings, especially to places with poor ventilation. If going out for work or seeing a doctor, wearing a mask, keeping social distance, and washing hands after returning home are very important," Wu said.

If infected with COVID-19, resting well and self-isolating at home are enough. If experiencing symptoms, people can take medicine or visit nearby facilities like neighborhood health centers, instead of going all the way to crowded leading hospitals, experts said.

"For elderly residents with COVID infections, family members should closely monitor their symptoms and contact general physicians in the neighborhood for instruction if necessary," said Dr Jia Weiping from the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital. "Elderly people are especially vulnerable during the pandemic. If visiting elderly people, we suggest people, including those who have recovered from COVID-19, wear a mask and keep distance for the safety and health of the elderly."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     