Shanghai exhibition marks 80th anniversary of Buddhist master's death

Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-23
Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0

An exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the death of Buddhist master Hongyi has opened at Longhua Temple in Shanghai.

It features a statue of master Hongyi made by the team of renowned sculptor Wu Weishan, who is also the curator of the National Art Museum of China.

The exhibition will run through January 19, 2023. It also showcases Hongyi's calligraphy works from his later years.

Originally named Li Shutong, master Hongyi was born in north China's port city of Tianjin in 1880. He was a noted dramatist, educationalist, writer, painter and calligrapher.

He converted to Buddhism in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou in 1918, taking the Buddhist name Hongyi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Longhua Temple
