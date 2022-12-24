﻿
Concert helps rural teenagers hit back of the net

A public welfare program to fulfill the soccer dreams of teenagers in rural areas is helping to thaw the winter chill with warm currents of love and music.
Ti Gong

A traditional performance

A public welfare program to fulfill the soccer dreams of teenagers in rural areas is helping to thaw the winter chill with warm currents of love and music.

In Lu'an of Anhui Province, there is a group of children whose sports dreams were hindered due to financial difficulties. They love soccer games but they don't have fields or even their own footballs.

As part of the program, a charity concert was held on Wednesday night to raise founds under the guidance of the Shanghai Youth League with the support of Shanghai Port Football Club and SAIC.

Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers and artists of Shanghai Ballet, Shanghai Chinese Orchestra and Shanghai Opera House performed in the concert via livestreaming.

Shanghai Ballet dancers

Shanghai and Lu'an have deep roots and bonds. Since 1995, Shanghai has built 39 Hope Primary Schools for children of impoverished families in the city with support funding totaling 10.29 million yuan (US$1.47 million).

The Shanghai Youth League and its counterpart in Lu'an paired in late October, opening a new chapter of collaboration in diversified fields.

Under this cooperation, the public welfare program was initiated.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers

Luo Weiwei, secretary of the Lu'an Youth League, attended the concert as a special guest. He once served as a volunteer at a local Hope Primary School and witnessed the development of the charity program.

"The project helped many kids in poverty-stricken regions go to school, and now, we hope these programs will blossom and these children will participate in public welfare undertakings and help others in the future with a loving heart," said Luo.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Chinese Orchestra musicians

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
