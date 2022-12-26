Shanghai exit-entry bureau suspends services over the New Year holiday
The Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau and its branches around the city will suspend services during the New Year's holiday from December 31 to January 2, the bureau announced on Monday.
Applicants for visas, residence permits or other documents are advised to plan their visits accordingly.
Source: SHINE Editor: Yang Meiping
