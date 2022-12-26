﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai eye hospital fined for false promotion

An eye hospital in Shanghai was fined 100,000 yuan (US$14,360) for false promotion and it was ordered to stop issuing the illegal advertisement.
An eye hospital in Shanghai has been fined for false promotion, local market regulators announced on Monday.

Shanghai Bright Eye Hospital was found to have used assertive and comparative words such as it owns "the most advanced excimer laser technology" and "1.3-second vision correction, quicker than wearing contact lenses" to promote its medical treatment service of eye surgery on a medical cosmetology app, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

As a result, the hospital was fined 100,000 yuan (US$14,360) by the Changning District market watchdog for violating China's advertisement law and was ordered to stop releasing the illegal advertisement.

The administration exposed a batch of typical cases violating China's advertisement law together with their counterparts in the Yangtze River Delta region on Monday.

It said intensive crackdowns against irregularities in medical treatment and cosmetology and health product fields were conducted to ensure a healthy market environment in the region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
