Why high-fever COVID patients are advised not to shower

  15:08 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
High fevers can cause water, electrolyte, and energy loss, and doctors are urging caution against taking showers.
Due to the rising prevalence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, people are asking if they can take a bath after contracting COVID.

Physicians have advised caution.

Due to the loss of water, electrolytes, and energy, it is not advised to take a bath if you develop a high fever. This is because people in such a state are weak.

Also, blood vessel dilation can cause blood volume to drop, which can lead to low blood pressure.

When a patient's fever subsides, it depends on the specific circumstances.

They are only advised to take a bath when the indoor and water temperatures are appropriate. Limit the duration of the shower and keep it brief.

After taking a shower, drink water to ensure adequate water intake.

Patients with age-related diseases should wait until they have recovered substantially, or their symptoms may worsen.

The water temperature should not be too high, and people should dry their hair after taking a shower.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
