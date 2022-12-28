Why high-fever COVID patients are advised not to shower

High fevers can cause water, electrolyte, and energy loss, and doctors are urging caution against taking showers.

Due to the rising prevalence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, people are asking if they can take a bath after contracting COVID.

Physicians have advised caution.



Due to the loss of water, electrolytes, and energy, it is not advised to take a bath if you develop a high fever. This is because people in such a state are weak.



Also, blood vessel dilation can cause blood volume to drop, which can lead to low blood pressure.



When a patient's fever subsides, it depends on the specific circumstances.



They are only advised to take a bath when the indoor and water temperatures are appropriate. Limit the duration of the shower and keep it brief.



After taking a shower, drink water to ensure adequate water intake.



Patients with age-related diseases should wait until they have recovered substantially, or their symptoms may worsen.



The water temperature should not be too high, and people should dry their hair after taking a shower.

