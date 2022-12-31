Fashion and Lunar New Year celebrated on Huaihai Road

Have you planned your first trip of the New Year? If not, Huaihai Road, a Shanghai landmark commercial hub, is the place to be.

Ti Gong

A monthlong feast for gourmets, tourists and shoppers will be cooked up on Huaihai Road from Sunday, inviting visitors to experience a blend of Shanghai fashion and traditional Chinese Lunar New Year flavor.

As the new year will mark the Year of the Rabbit, Cony has taken on an auspicious Spring Festival outfit with other Line Friends characters like Brown.

By posing with Cony on the street, people will win 2023 New Year pins for shopping coupons lucky draws.

Ti Gong

A Spring Festival bazaar and an art exhibition will be held at Huaihai 755, while a Kimmik Bear exhibition is staged at Huaiguojiu, a second-hand luxury product shop which has become a new haipai (Shanghai-style) landmark on the street. Coffee will be served under plane trees.

Ti Gong

AR ski challenge experiences and an exhibition of precious spectacles are also on the menu at the flagship shops of Helly Hansen and RedStar Optical.

The street will be turned into a grand bazaar of nianhuo, or New Year's goods, during the month. Time-honored food brands like Guangmingcun, Laodachang, Jinchen and Fengyu have prepared nianyefan or Chinese New Year's Eve dinner banquet cuisines, Shanghai specialty and other foods of Shanghai flavors for visitors.

People will find everything they look for at these time-honored stores.

Red envelops featuring intangible cultural heritages will be distributed to tourists.

Ti Gong

Huaihai Road is known as one of Shanghai's most elegant and fashionable streets, and an upgrade of Huaihai Road business circle is underway based on Shanghai's Four Brands (service, manufacturing, shopping and culture) three-year development plan through 2023.

The monthlong event will involve both online and offline activities, according to Shanghai Huaihai Commercial (Group) Co which manages businesses on the street.

Spring Festival bazaar and art exhibition

Dates: 10am-10pm, January 1-31

Venue: Huaihai 755 (淮海755)

Address: 755 Huaihai Rd M.

(淮海中路755号)

Kimmik Bear exhibition

Dates: 10am-10pm, January 1-31

Venue: Huaiguojiu (淮国旧)

Address: 766 Huaihai Rd M. (淮海中路766号)