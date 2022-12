Regular sample collection kiosks for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in Shanghai will prolong their service for free through January 7.

Regular sample collection kiosks for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in Shanghai will prolong their service for free through January 7, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office has said.

These kiosks will provide testing services on demand.

Flexible adjustments will be made depending on the development of the pandemic as well as the city's prevention and control requirements.