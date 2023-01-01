﻿
A new cultural landmark in Xuhui District, the Zikawei Library, opened on Sunday.
Ti Gong

The impressive interior

A new cultural landmark in Xuhui District, the Zikawei Library, opened on Sunday.

The library covering 18,650 square meters is located in the core area of Xujiahuiyuan, which is a 4A tourist attraction. Xujiahuiyuan is also known as the "origin of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture."

It boasts about 800 seats for readers, and has two floors underground and three floors above ground.

As a comprehensive library, it incorporates literature reading, a reading area for children, exhibition and lecture spaces, art appreciation, culture bazaar and tourist information services and functions, according to the Xuhui District Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Zikawei refers to Xujiahui with Shanghai dialect elements involved.

It also has collections of "The Yongle Canon," an ancient encyclopedia, and the Si Ku Quan Shu, or the imperial collection of literature in four divisions, a collection of ancient literature compiled in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the treasures of the library.

New chapter as Zikawei Library welcomes readers
Ti Gong

The library in Xujiahui

Readers are able to find famous newspapers and photocopies of magazines between the late Qing Dynasty and the Republic of China (1912-1949) at the library as well.

The library features stained glass windows.

The design of an iconic art installation at the center of the library drew inspiration from the landmark Tou-Se-We memorial archway in Xuhui and was printed via 3D technologies.

The former library, used to be one block away and located beside Xujiahui Catholic Church, was closed in 2019 for an upgrade with the new location settled.

It welcomed the first batch of readers on Sunday morning.

"Warm memories flashed through when I stepped into the library," said reader Lei Xiaogang.

Lei said he visited the place many times as he studied at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, which is near the library, and his first job was on Lingling Road, also close to the library.

"The new library is beautiful and is surrounded by historic buildings, highlighting its cultural allure," he said. "It has a strong reading atmosphere."

New chapter as Zikawei Library welcomes readers
Ti Gong

The design is elegant and refined.

Info:

Opening hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Monday)

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N.

徐汇区漕溪北路158号

  • The library welcomes the first batch of readers on Sunday morning.

  • Interior of the library

  • A reader at the library

  • A child reads.

  • Readers at the library

  • Interior of the library

New chapter as Zikawei Library welcomes readers
Children read on Sunday morning.

New chapter as Zikawei Library welcomes readers
A cafe at the library.

New chapter as Zikawei Library welcomes readers
A reader takes photos.

