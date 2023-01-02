﻿
News / Metro

Rumors of cremating two or more bodies at a time denied

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:42 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0
Shanghai's civil affairs authorities said there is no truth in online claim that funeral parlors are cremating two or more corpses instead of one.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:42 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0

Shanghai's civil affairs authorities have denied the claim that funeral parlors are cremating two or more corpses instead of one during cremation.

The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said that the city's cremation equipment and procedures are up to national standards, and that only one body is incinerated at a time.

The bureau denied the social media claim, saying the funeral and interment personnel respect the dead and their families.

Shanghai's civil affairs, cyberspace, and communications control authorities have increased their crackdown on unlawful funeral and interment agencies. Since late December, 23 fraudulent funeral and interment websites have been shut down.

The bureau said that people who pretend to be authorized employees of funeral and burial service providers and post false information online will also be punished harshly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     