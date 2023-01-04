﻿
Pudong adds commercial complexes in local communities

Shanghai's Pudong New Area is adding new multi-function commercial complexes in local communities so as to improve its 15-minute community life circle campaign.
Ti Gong

The Jinyang L Site in Jinyang Subdistrict of Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

Pudong recently released an action plan to implement 390 projects with a total investment of 12.5 billion yuan (US$1.8 billion) by 2025 to spruce up its 12 subdistricts, highlighted by urban renewal projects in old neighborhoods.

Currently, construction is on in full swing on a slew of L Site, community-based commercial complex projects that aim to renovate old commercial venues to multi-function complexes in a bid to give local residents access to services such as meals, fitness and nursing within a 15-minute walk of their homes.

Take the newly-opened Jinyang L Site in Jinyang Subdistrict for example.

It has been renovated from a supermarket built in 1997 and now features a retail mall, children's playground, community library and other facilities. Paintings by local children are also on display.

Ti Gong

A boy has fun at the Jinyang L Site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
