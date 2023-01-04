﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai embraces warm spell with temperatures rising to 16 degrees next week

While the city should be entering its coldest period, Shanghai is embracing warm weather, with temperatures rising throughout next week. A high of 16 degrees is expected on Monday.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A squirrel runs along Shanghai's Huaihai Road on Wednesday.

Shanghai has turned sunny and warm recently with maximum temperatures topping 10 degrees Celsius.

The spring-like weather will remain in the city over next week, forecasters said.

This year's 23rd solar term, xiaohan, or Slight Cold, will fall on Thursday. Usually during this term, most of the regions in China will enter the coldest period of the year.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman greets a squirrel in Shanghai.

This year, Shanghai is expecting a warm and wet xiaohan with temperatures climbing to around 12 degrees and lows around 6, with showers on Thursday.

From Friday to next Monday, the sunshine will be back in the city with temperatures continuing to rise.

The high is predicted to hit 16 degrees next Monday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman takes a photo of the squirrel.

﻿
