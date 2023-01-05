Temperature checks at Metro stations a thing of the past
Shanghai Metro stations will stop tracking passengers' temperatures from January 8 in accordance with the latest COVID-19 prevention and control rules.
However, the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group reminded commuters to wear masks proper and wash their hands, and advised those with fever and cough to avoid travel.
