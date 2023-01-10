﻿
News / Metro

Bustling lantern festival unleashes consumption vitality in Shanghai

Xinhua
  15:53 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0
The annual lantern festival at Yuyuan Garden, one of China's national intangible cultural heritages, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration.
Xinhua
  15:53 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0
Bustling lantern festival unleashes consumption vitality in Shanghai
CFP

This year's lantern fair will last 52 days until February 15.

With the Chinese Lunar New Year just around the corner, Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden has again donned a festive look, dressed in hundreds of delicate, illuminated lanterns.

The annual lantern festival, or lantern fair, at Yuyuan Garden, one of China's national intangible cultural heritages, is a key cultural highlight in Shanghai during the Spring Festival celebration.

This year's lantern fair will last 52 days until February 15, longer than the previous editions. It has become a main attraction to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

The theme "Adventure of Mountains and Seas" was inspired by the ancient literature "Shan Hai Jing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas).

Embellishments on the lanterns feature mythical creatures from the book, such as dragon, phoenix and deer. These true-to-life presentations have created a fairyland-like atmosphere. Also, visitors can use their mobile phones to interact with lanterns embedded with AR.

As a fan of the event, Ms Li comes to admire the installation every year. She was amazed by how technologies have transformed the touring experience of this latest edition.

"This year's lantern fair is unparalleled. I really enjoyed walking around the garden. I could feel the regained vitality, which came after the country optimized epidemic response," said Li.

"I love the view, especially at night. Honestly, I didn't expect such a big crowd," said another visitor, who came to the lantern show for the first time this year.

The bustling scene follows China's recent adjustment in COVID response management. A slew of measures have also been adopted to boost consumption. The recent New Year holiday witnessed a strong recovery in tourism, catering and retail sales.

"Since the opening of the lantern festival, we've noticed a strong growth in tourist numbers. Especially during the just-concluded three-day New Year holiday, when we received very positive feedback," said Sang Yi, deputy director of public relations at Yuyuan Garden.

"We are very much looking forward to the recovery of overall consumption this year," Sang added.

Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Spring Tour Travel Agency, also witnessed a substantial rise in travel during the New Year holiday.

"For the upcoming Spring Festival, we've already seen a 30-percent year-on-year increase in orders so far," Zhou said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     