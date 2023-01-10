Shanghai's top political advisory, legislative bodies convene

The First Plenary Session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee opened on Tuesday at the Expo Center.

The annual session of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference began on Tuesday at the Expo Center.

It marks the start of the yearly "two sessions" of the city's highest political advisory and legislative bodies. The opening ceremony of the first plenary session of the 14th CPPCC Shanghai Committee was attended by about 800 CPPCC members.

The session will conclude on Saturday. Local CPPCC members will debate major city concerns and offer ideas at the meeting.

The first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislative body, will open on Wednesday and close on Sunday.

During the Tuesday's ceremony, the committee's chairman, Dong Yunhu, delivered a work report that reviewed the major works of the 13th CPPCC Shanghai Committee's Standing Committee over the previous five years, focusing on missions such as Party building, national strategies, COVID-19 prevention and control, and assigning new tasks for future work.

"We regularly monitor significant national strategies and the city's essential tasks in order to conduct in-depth consultations and deliberations on political matters," Dong explained.

According to Dong, over the last five years, the CPPCC Shanghai Committee has done a lot to assist Shanghai in achieving breakthroughs on national strategies.

These strategies include building the Lingang New Area of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, establishing the Science and Technology Innovation Board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and piloting a registration-based IPO system, promoting the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region, and utilizing the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo.

Meanwhile, the committee organized investigations, research, as well as consultations and proposed opinions and suggestions on the city's major tasks, such as Shanghai's 14th Five-Year Plan, the construction of "Five New Cities" and advancing urban digital transformation.

"We fully embraced the role of democratic oversight of regular and year-end inspections, learned facts in depth, and enabled issue solutions on more than 100 topics, including the building of Zhangjiang Science City and high-level urban renewal promotion," Dong pointed out.

"We focused our efforts on four critical issues, namely aged care services, childcare and youth education, urban redevelopment and conservation, and village rehabilitation."

He further stated that, since the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the CPPCC municipal and district committees, as well as all of their members, have been fighting the pandemic.

In the future, he believes that they must continue to focus on the city's key duties in order to provide well-targeted suggestions and proposals, and promote Shanghai as the vanguard of China's reform and opening up, as well as the pioneer of innovation and development.

By noon on Monday, the 14th CPPCC's First Plenary Session had received 229 recommendations from local political advisers, with around half of them pertaining to the city's economic development.