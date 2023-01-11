Former iron-steel base set to become smart diagnosis highland

Shanghai will build the world's first smart diagnosis innovation park in north Baoshan District.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's first smart diagnosis innovation park will be established in northern Baoshan District. It will bring together the world's leading tech enterprises in the intelligent medical industries.



Since the COVID-19 pandemic, intelligent diagnosis is rapidly evolving, utilizing integrated technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, big data and cloud computing.

The suburban district aims to become a new landmark for Shanghai's biomedical sector as well as a new hotspot for China's biomedical industry, the Baoshan government said at the second Intelligent Diagnosis Industry Innovation Forum on Tuesday.

Experts, scientists and entrepreneurs highlighted their most recent findings in the smart diagnosis areas during a forum at the Baoshan High-Tech Park. Topics highlighted include molecular diagnosis and AI-created targeted treatments.

Ti Gong

The Baoshan High-Tech Park takes up 27 square kilometers of the former iron-steel production base, according to Liu Huibin, director of the park's management committee. It aims to become an innovation hub for the bio-medicines industry, as well as novel material and intelligent manufacturing.

Liu said that it has attracted 344 major high-tech businesses, including four international research and development centers and three multinational headquarters.

The Shanghai Innovative Vaccine Technology Park was also launched. The vaccine park is home to a number of leading Chinese biomedical companies.

Shanghai Pharma, CanSinotech and Suzhou-based Abogen are among them. Abogen developed one of the first messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines in China.

The former iron-steel industries in Baoshan and the chemical industries in southern Jinshan District have been recognized as major growth blueprints in Shanghai's 2035 master plan.