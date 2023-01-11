﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai unveils social development goals for 2023

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:25 UTC+8, 2023-01-11       0
Shanghai maps out its social development goals in the New Year, as Mayor Gong Zheng delivers the government work report at the first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress.
Shanghai unveils social development goals for 2023
Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng delivers the government work report at the opening of the first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress on Wednesday.

Shanghai mapped out its social development goals in the New Year, putting more than 550,000 new jobs and 120 extra parks on the agenda.

Senior homes will get 5,000 new beds while 5,000 local households will be renovated to become more age-friendly, which will make the living environment safer for older residents, according to the government work report delivered by Mayor Gong Zheng at the first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC), which opened on Wednesday.

Forty community-based canteens for elderly citizens will be built, according to the report.

Construction on the east extension of Metro Line 13 will start this year and construction of the ecological park belt circling the city will be accelerated.

There will be 15 new middle and primary schools and kindergartens in Shanghai.

Xujiahui Sports Park will open to the public in 2023, with the landscape lights in the Xujiahui business circle to be renovated and improved.

In total, 22 residential complexes and 11 roads with weak drainage systems will be renovated.

In addition, 3,000 elevators will be installed in the city's old residential buildings, the report said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xujiahui
Follow Us

