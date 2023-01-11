Fast statistics: Shanghai's progress in past 5 years and goal in next 5 years
19:59 UTC+8, 2023-01-11 0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng presented the government work report during the first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress. Here are some of the details.
19:59 UTC+8, 2023-01-11 0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng presented the government work report at the opening plenary of the first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress on Wednesday.
Here are some of the details.
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports