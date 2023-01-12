﻿
News / Metro

Courier companies promise fast delivery during Spring Festival holiday

Ding Yining
  18:21 UTC+8, 2023-01-12       0
Local delivery and courier companies are keeping aside funds for riders to ensure prompt delivery of goods ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.
Ahead of the Chinese New Year, local delivery sites and courier service providers have promised full support to ensure goods are delivered on time during the holiday.

During the weeklong national holiday for the Spring Festival, the most important holiday for family reunions in China, delivery workers are typically given time off, but courier companies are encouraging them to remain at work to manage the increased flow of goods.

The Shanghai government has promised further subsidies for riders and personnel at e-commerce platforms, including a daily allowance of 150 yuan (US$21) for those who work between January 21 and January 27 during this year's Spring Festival.

Cainiao Guoguo, an associate of Alibaba's logistics division, and Tmall Supermarket, a division of Alibaba's e-commerce platform, have offered 200 million yuan in subsidies for delivery personnel. It delivers online orders and some gift packages the next day to more than 50 cities.

Ti Gong

Cainiao Guoguo's parcel delivery staff rush to fulfill orders.

Cainiao Guoguo said the charges for its parcel delivery service for individual clients during the Spring Festival would remain the same.

Food takeaway and on-demand delivery provider Ele.me has pledged an additional subsidy of up to 1,000 yuan per rider for the winter season. In addition to an investment of 50 million yuan to attract new workers, tens of millions of yuan in bonuses will be paid to Ele.me riders across the nation in January.

Meituan stated that it is responding to government requests with a 500 million yuan subsidy for riders to assure on-time delivery.

Meituan noted that the rising demand for gift packs, food and grocery delivery before the Chinese New Year has increased work loads and that it is vital to ensure sufficient delivery riders prior to the Chinese New Year.

Ti Gong

Meituan has set aside 500 million yuan as stipend to ensure adequate delivery workers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
