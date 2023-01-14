﻿
News / Metro

New CPPCC Shanghai Committee to carry forward fine traditions

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-01-14       0
The city's top political advisory body concluded its annual session on Saturday at the Expo Center with the announcement of its new chairman.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-01-14       0
New CPPCC Shanghai Committee to carry forward fine traditions
Ti Gong

The first plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee concludes on Saturday.

Shanghai's top political advisory body concluded its annual session on Saturday at the Expo Center with the announcement of its new chairman.

Hu Wenrong was elected chairman of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee at the first plenary session of the 14th CPPCC Shanghai Committee. Huang Guoping was elected secretary-general.

Altogether nine vice chairmen and 146 members of its standing committee were also elected at the session.

In a speech delivered at the closing meeting, Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining said all local members had made great contributions to deepening the city's reform and innovation, improving people's livelihoods and promoting urban development.

New CPPCC Shanghai Committee to carry forward fine traditions
Ti Gong

Hu Wenrong has been elected chairman of the Shanghai Committee of the CPPCC.

Chen emphasized that the new CPPCC Shanghai Committee members should continue to improve consultation and deliberation, play a full part in the city's reform and opening-up, and being pioneer in innovation and development.

"Let's think together and work together," Chen said. "The Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China will, as always, attach great importance to and care about the work of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee as well as giving them support."

Hu, the new CPPCC Shanghai Committee chairman, said that in the past five years, under the leadership of the former Chairman Dong Yunhu, the committee has fulfilled its mission and strived for the vigorous development of the CPPCC in the new era, laying a solid foundation for the work of the new members.

"We will carry forward the fine traditions of our predecessors, live up to our mission and trust, and make new contributions on the new journey," Hu promised.

By Thursday, the session had received 931 proposals. Most were about the city's economic and social development.

After a review, 883 proposals have been had been registered as projects and will be sent to related government departments for a solution.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     