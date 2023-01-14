New CPPCC Shanghai Committee to carry forward fine traditions

The city's top political advisory body concluded its annual session on Saturday at the Expo Center with the announcement of its new chairman.

Shanghai's top political advisory body concluded its annual session on Saturday at the Expo Center with the announcement of its new chairman.

Hu Wenrong was elected chairman of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee at the first plenary session of the 14th CPPCC Shanghai Committee. Huang Guoping was elected secretary-general.

Altogether nine vice chairmen and 146 members of its standing committee were also elected at the session.

In a speech delivered at the closing meeting, Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining said all local members had made great contributions to deepening the city's reform and innovation, improving people's livelihoods and promoting urban development.

Chen emphasized that the new CPPCC Shanghai Committee members should continue to improve consultation and deliberation, play a full part in the city's reform and opening-up, and being pioneer in innovation and development.

"Let's think together and work together," Chen said. "The Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China will, as always, attach great importance to and care about the work of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee as well as giving them support."

Hu, the new CPPCC Shanghai Committee chairman, said that in the past five years, under the leadership of the former Chairman Dong Yunhu, the committee has fulfilled its mission and strived for the vigorous development of the CPPCC in the new era, laying a solid foundation for the work of the new members.

"We will carry forward the fine traditions of our predecessors, live up to our mission and trust, and make new contributions on the new journey," Hu promised.

By Thursday, the session had received 931 proposals. Most were about the city's economic and social development.

After a review, 883 proposals have been had been registered as projects and will be sent to related government departments for a solution.