With rabbit theme, Shanghai Zoo answers zodiac queries

Welcoming The Year Of The Rabbit

Ti Gong

The start of the Year of the Rabbit is just around the corner. Do you know what's behind the Chinese zodiac?

A variety of rabbit-themed activities will be rolled out at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District to answer that question.

The zoo is home to several species of rabbits such as the Angora rabbits, who are currently the superstars of the zoo.

Science activities will be held at the zoo during the Spring Festival holiday along with lectures on rabbits.

Ti Gong

A three-kilometer walking track in the shape of rabbit has been created at the zoo and visitors are invited to take a walk and answer questions about rabbits during the trip to win prizes.

The zoo has been decorated with red lanterns and rabbit sculptures.

A rabbit zodiac culture exhibition, highlighting the evolution of Chinese zodiac culture, is part of the activities.

Children will be taught to make rabbit lanterns at the zoo during the holiday.

Ti Gong

Info of Shanghai Zoo:

Opening hours: 8pm-5pm

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road

Admission: 40 yuan

上海动物园,上海市虹桥路2381号

Ti Gong