Jiashan sets up promotion stall in Shanghai to woo visitors

  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0
Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province has been giving away tourism vouchers worth 6 million yuan (US$885,600) in a bid to woo Shanghai residents.
Ti Gong

Rabbit toys and souvenirs on display at the Jiashan market on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, part of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, displayed its splendour in the heart of Shanghai to woo tourists amid relaxed COVID rules.

Jiashan began distributing tourism consumption vouchers worth 6 million yuan (US$885,600) online on Wednesday, following the announcement of a range of preferential policies such as ticket discounts and free access to tourist attractions by its culture and tourism officials.

A cultural and tourism market with displays of intangible cultural heritage, travel mementos, and unique Jiashan products was held on the famous Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in Huangpu District.

Ti Gong

A festive spirit in Jiashan.

The Jiashan county government welcomed Shanghai residents to wander around its old town, soak in its hot springs, admire winter blooms, savour specialty dishes, and enjoy the Chinese Lunar New Year flavours of Jiangnan water towns.

Jiashan is home to Xitang Ancient Town, Biyun Flower Sea, Yunlanwan Hot Springs, Aficion Chocolate Town and the Jiashan Museum.

According to the Jiashan County Administration of Culture, Radio and Television, Tourism, and Sports, Xitang Ancient Town has been spruced up with red lanterns. There will be folk and traditional activities to welcome visitors.

During the Spring Festival holiday, the historic town will organize a hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) bazaar and fishing ceremonies, and visitors are welcome to participate in the traditional inscription rubbing skill.

A nianhuo (New Year's goods) festival will be held at the Jiashan County Library, while Dayun Tourism Resort will host cycling, camping, strawberry picking, and Spring Festival couplet writing activities.

The Aficion Chocolate Town will host a chocolate festival, complete with magic acts, a chocolate market, and clown performances.

Ti Gong

The Jiashan promotion on Nanjing Rd E.

Ti Gong

Souvenirs from Jiashan on display at the market.

Ti Gong

The Jiashan bazaar attracted local residents.

Ti Gong

Jiashan landscape

