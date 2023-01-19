Public maternity hospital opens international medical department

The new international medical department at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital is focused on greater international exchange, and holistic personalised service and care.

Local public hospitals are resuming a normal service pace after the quantity of COVID-19 patients stabilized. Now, hospitals are focusing on improving medical services and enhancing international exchange after the government eased pandemic control policies.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, which delivers the largest number of newborn babies in the city, recently opened its international medical department, in an effort to improve its management and operation standards to meet the rising demand of patients.

Dr Wang Yu, president of the hospital, said the new department is also a trial of health reform. In addition to medical skills, public hospitals have started to pay more attention to service quality.

"We've adopted an entire international-standard theory, including privacy protection, commercial insurance payment, service process, medical record writing, and respect to patient cultural and religious backgrounds to build a high-end medical facility," she said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"The international department will also serve as an international exchange platform for medical professionals home and abroad," she added.

Zhou Xing, a 35-year-old pregnant woman, said the psychological support and care is the most impressive service she has received in the department.

"Doctors in public hospitals are usually very busy and have little time to communicate with patients. It's my first pregnancy, so I'm very anxious and nervous," she said. "Doctors here are very patient when explaining all the issues, to put me at ease. They also have a WeChat group to give timely instructions."

Hospital officials said they want to make the facility more patient-friendly and cozier, and invite two top musicians to be its musical ambassadors.

A special New Year concert was launched at the hospital on Wednesday, when pianist Kong Xiangdong and violinist Wu Zhengyu played music for medical staff and patients.

"I am honored to come to the hospital and play music for medical professionals, and welcome these new lives born here," Kong said. "A newborn baby's first cry is the most beautiful music in the world. I hope we can bring more happiness to patients and medics."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tel: 021-20261000



Address: No 2699 Gaoke Rd W. the Pudong New Area

上海市浦东新区高科西路2699号