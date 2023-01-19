﻿
News / Metro

Public maternity hospital opens international medical department

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:08 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0
The new international medical department at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital is focused on greater international exchange, and holistic personalised service and care.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:08 UTC+8, 2023-01-19       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Local public hospitals are resuming a normal service pace after the quantity of COVID-19 patients stabilized. Now, hospitals are focusing on improving medical services and enhancing international exchange after the government eased pandemic control policies.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, which delivers the largest number of newborn babies in the city, recently opened its international medical department, in an effort to improve its management and operation standards to meet the rising demand of patients.

Dr Wang Yu, president of the hospital, said the new department is also a trial of health reform. In addition to medical skills, public hospitals have started to pay more attention to service quality.

"We've adopted an entire international-standard theory, including privacy protection, commercial insurance payment, service process, medical record writing, and respect to patient cultural and religious backgrounds to build a high-end medical facility," she said.

Public maternity hospital opens international medical department
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The newly-opened international medical department at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

"The international department will also serve as an international exchange platform for medical professionals home and abroad," she added.

Zhou Xing, a 35-year-old pregnant woman, said the psychological support and care is the most impressive service she has received in the department.

"Doctors in public hospitals are usually very busy and have little time to communicate with patients. It's my first pregnancy, so I'm very anxious and nervous," she said. "Doctors here are very patient when explaining all the issues, to put me at ease. They also have a WeChat group to give timely instructions."

Hospital officials said they want to make the facility more patient-friendly and cozier, and invite two top musicians to be its musical ambassadors.

A special New Year concert was launched at the hospital on Wednesday, when pianist Kong Xiangdong and violinist Wu Zhengyu played music for medical staff and patients.

"I am honored to come to the hospital and play music for medical professionals, and welcome these new lives born here," Kong said. "A newborn baby's first cry is the most beautiful music in the world. I hope we can bring more happiness to patients and medics."

Public maternity hospital opens international medical department
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The design and installation of the outpatient room focuses on privacy and convenience for pregnant women.

Info:

Tel: 021-20261000

Address: No 2699 Gaoke Rd W. the Pudong New Area

上海市浦东新区高科西路2699号

Public maternity hospital opens international medical department
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pianist Kong Xiangdong improvises music for medics and newborn babies at a New Year concert at the hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     