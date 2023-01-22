﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai maternity hospitals hop to it for newborn babies

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:37 UTC+8, 2023-01-22       0
Local maternity hospitals have welcomed the first group of babies born in the Year of Rabbit.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:37 UTC+8, 2023-01-22       0

Local maternity hospitals have welcomed the first group of babies born in the Year of the Rabbit.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital delivered eight babies from midnight to 8am on Sunday morning.

The first "rabbit" baby was born at 12:46am. The girl's mother gave her the nickname Chuyi, which means the first day of the lunar year. Her brother was also born at the same hospital in 2017.

"I am so lucky to have two children, and grateful to all medics working during the Spring Festival," said the mother.

Shanghai maternity hospitals hop to it for newborn babies
Ti Gong

The first "rabbit" baby born at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, medics prepared special gifts for newborn babies and their mothers.

"All medics working on the Chinese New Year's Eve take a picture together to mark our efforts and happiness by welcoming newborn babies on the special day," said Ye Shunyan, a midwife at the hospital, which delivers the largest number of babies in Shanghai.

Shanghai maternity hospitals hop to it for newborn babies
Ti Gong

Medics from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital's Pudong branch on duty on the Lunar New Year's Eve pose for a group photo.

The first "rabbit" baby, a boy, born at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University's Yangpu branch is also the second child of the family. His sister was born at the same hospital four years ago.

The mother said she was born in the Year of Rabbit and is glad that her son is born with the same Chinese zodiac, the best gift to her zodiac year of birth.

She nicknamed the baby Youyou.

Shanghai maternity hospitals hop to it for newborn babies
Ti Gong

Medics hold Youyou, who was delivered through a C-section.

Dr Xu Chang'en said the delivery room is a special department.

"After the recent outbreak of the pandemic, it is very meaningful to celebrate a new start with new lives," Xu said.

The first "rabbit" baby born at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital is from a special family, as both parents are doctors.

The boy is the first child of the couple, who were married in 2019 and have been working on the front line of the pandemic since then.

"It is the best gift to me and my wife," said the father, a doctor at Zhongshan Hospital. "It has been so tough for us and all the people in the past years."

Shanghai maternity hospitals hop to it for newborn babies
Ti Gong

The doctor couple welcome their first baby at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Zhongshan Hospital
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     