Shanghai maternity hospitals hop to it for newborn babies

Local maternity hospitals have welcomed the first group of babies born in the Year of the Rabbit.

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital delivered eight babies from midnight to 8am on Sunday morning.

The first "rabbit" baby was born at 12:46am. The girl's mother gave her the nickname Chuyi, which means the first day of the lunar year. Her brother was also born at the same hospital in 2017.

"I am so lucky to have two children, and grateful to all medics working during the Spring Festival," said the mother.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, medics prepared special gifts for newborn babies and their mothers.

"All medics working on the Chinese New Year's Eve take a picture together to mark our efforts and happiness by welcoming newborn babies on the special day," said Ye Shunyan, a midwife at the hospital, which delivers the largest number of babies in Shanghai.

The first "rabbit" baby, a boy, born at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University's Yangpu branch is also the second child of the family. His sister was born at the same hospital four years ago.

The mother said she was born in the Year of Rabbit and is glad that her son is born with the same Chinese zodiac, the best gift to her zodiac year of birth.

She nicknamed the baby Youyou.

Dr Xu Chang'en said the delivery room is a special department.

"After the recent outbreak of the pandemic, it is very meaningful to celebrate a new start with new lives," Xu said.

The first "rabbit" baby born at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital is from a special family, as both parents are doctors.

The boy is the first child of the couple, who were married in 2019 and have been working on the front line of the pandemic since then.

"It is the best gift to me and my wife," said the father, a doctor at Zhongshan Hospital. "It has been so tough for us and all the people in the past years."