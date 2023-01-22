﻿
Enjoy Rabbit Year fun at Shanghai Disneyland

A traditional lion eye-dotting ceremony was held at Shanghai Disneyland to celebrate the first day of the Year of the Rabbit.
Ti Gong

Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, together with Mickey, dots the eyes of two lions.

A traditional lion eye-dotting ceremony was held today at Shanghai Disneyland to celebrate the first day of the Year of the Rabbit.

For the first time, Judy Hopps, the beloved rabbit character in "Zootopia," and Nick Wilde joined Mickey and Minnie for this auspicious time-honored ceremony.

Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, together with Mickey, dotted the eyes of two lions, awakening them as they bring best wishes and luck to everyone.

Ti Gong

Guests are invited to write down their wishes on special rabbit-shaped cards adorned with pictures of Judy or StellaLou.

As the resort "hops" into the Year of the Rabbit, a lineup of special offerings themed on the Spring Festival will be on offer.

The festivities will run until February 10, with exciting performances, festive activities, culinary delights, celebratory merchandise and much more.

In honor of this year's zodiac animal, Judy received her very own mosaic amongst the 12 zodiac signs in the Garden of the Twelve Friends.

Ti Gong

Judy's mosaic in the Garden of the Twelve Friends

On Mickey Avenue, guests can meet Mickey and his pals dressed in their finest Spring Festival outfits. They will also be able to catch Judy at selfie spots on the avenue for the first time.

To ring in the Year of the Rabbit, the Spring Festival Drum Ceremony, another resort tradition, will be held in the Gardens of Imagination every morning presented by Mickey and Minnie and joined by Judy for the first time.

Ti Gong

A girl has her photo taken with Judy.

Bringing the fun and excitement of the holiday, various entertainment options are available. These include the high-stepping "Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing!," which features Mickey and his friends dressed in Spring Festival outfits, joined by dancers in vintage Shanghai-style clothing.

As a spectacular highlight, the nightly fireworks display celebrates the theme of "Our Families," bringing guests together with loved ones.

What's more, a special element in the show will continue through the Lantern Festival on February 5, featuring a firework design that writes the Chinese character for rabbit in the night sky.

Ti Gong

Judy joins Mickey and Minnie in Spring Festival celebrations.

Ti Gong

"Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing!"

Ti Gong

Chinese character 兔 for rabbit appears at the nightly fireworks display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
