Railway stations embrace Spring Festival travel rush

  20:02 UTC+8, 2023-01-24       0
More than 25 million passengers have departed from railway stations in the Yangtze River Delta region during the holiday, with more trains scheduled to popular destinations.
Railway stations in the Yangtze River Delta region have embraced the travel rush after the Chinese New Year.

About 1.15 million passengers departed from railway stations within the region on Tuesday, the third day of the new Chinese lunar year, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group.

To cope with the travel surge, local railway authorities added 19 trains to popular destinations, such as Nanchang, Wuhan, Changsha, Zhengzhou, Xuzhou as well as Hefei.

Since this year's chunyun, the Spring Festival travel rush, began on January 7, railway stations in the delta region have sent off more than 25 million passengers, an increase of 27.5 percent year on year.

The railway group said the number of passengers departing from railway stations in the region during this year's Spring Festival travel rush is likely to reach 60 million, a new high in last three years, about 80 percent of 2019.

The annual travel rush lasts 40 days in total, and will run through February 15 this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
