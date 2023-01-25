Shanghai's time-honored brand comes to the fore in Rabbit year

In the Year of the Rabbit, Shanghai's White Rabbit Candy is hosting an exhibition and pop-up store at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Ti Gong

Bunnies are the most popular icons these days for city shopping areas, consumer goods packages, and a variety of other New Year's products.

Various bunnies have illuminated local retail malls, parks and social media platforms.Tie-up items, New Year celebrations, and festive activities in the city have infused a joyous spirit as inhabitants assemble for family gatherings.

Shanghai's time-honored brand White Rabbit Candy is hosting an exhibition and pop-up store at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Ti Gong

The cooperation between one of the city's most prominent tourist attractions and the time-honored candy brand is the latest endeavour by local firms to pursue innovative collaboration and boost consumption.



White Rabbit also introduced new coffee and red bean-flavored milk candy in a TV tower-shaped package.

Guan Sheng Yuan Food Co, an affiliate of local food conglomerate Bright Food Group Co, manages the candy brand and has been pushing for tie-ups with many more personal care items, food and beverage and other products to broaden its reach.

The rabbit mascot of the confectionery has also been used in the designs of fashion items such as Coach, beverage containers such as Coca-Cola cans, and SKII's skincare brands.

Ti Gong

Ding Yining / SHINE

Bright Diary's bunny-shaped cakes and breads, as well as probiotic drinks, hit the shelves during the New Year's break.



The bakery outlet, UBakers, of the diary producer put up new year's decorations and held a variety of lucky draw activities for a series of rabbit cartoon mascots based on the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program.

It has also made probiotic powder and probiotic drinks with strawberry flavour to meet the need for supplements that boost the immune system.