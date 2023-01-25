Number of parks in Shanghai climbs to 670

With a batch of new parks opening to the public during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the number of parks in Shanghai has climbed to 670.

The parks across the city include 438 urban parks, 172 pocket parks, 59 rural parks, and one theme park.

In a newly-opened pocket park in the Jiangsu Road sub-district under Changning District, residents who live nearby were seen taking a walk or resting while the sun shone on them through the tree canopy.

"This park was transformed from a jumble of enclosed green space. Now the closed land becomes an open park, we can not only enjoy the flowers and green but also exercise and rest," said Chu Xiaonan, a resident in the sub-district.

According to the government plan, Shanghai will be built into a "city of thousands of parks" by 2025.