﻿
News / Metro

Closed Metro Line 2 stations reopen for a surge in returning passengers

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0
Three Metro Line 2 stations around Hongqiao airport and railway station will reopen to meet the surging demand of returning Spring Festival passengers, during peak traffic days.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:21 UTC+8, 2023-01-26       0

Three Metro Line 2 stations around the Hongqiao airport and railway station, which were closed for maintenance work now, will resume operations before Friday evening, the local metro service operator said on Thursday.

The metro service is resuming ahead of the original schedule on Saturday, and may relieve transportation pressure on Friday, one of the peak traffic days for returning passengers of the Spring Festival holiday, the most important festival in the country.

The three Line 2 stations – East Xujing, Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 – will resume operation before 5:00pm on Friday. After that, Metro Line 2 will have fully resumed its regular service, covering interchange and interval times, said the operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

Since Saturday, the metro group will increase the transport capacity of Line 2 by adding more trains to meet surging demand from returning passengers, said Shentong.

Meanwhile, Line 3's northern extension will resume operation on Saturday, as its original schedule.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao Airport
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     