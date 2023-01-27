﻿
Series of events mark Madam Soong Ching Ling's 130th birth anniversary

Top calligraphers participated at an event on Friday to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Madam Soong Ching Ling.
Ti Gong

Calligraphers at work at an event commemorating the 130th anniversary of Madam Soong Ching Ling on Friday.

Leading calligraphers celebrated Madam Soong Ching Ling's 130th birthday on Friday with inscriptions.

Born on January 27, 1893, Soong was the People's Republic of China's honorary president. She was the founder of the China Welfare Institute, which helped women and children.

"We organized the event to cherish and celebrate Soong Ching Ling's contribution," said Jiang Liang, director of the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

The foundation plans to hold a calligraphy exhibition in March.

Ti Gong

A series of events and celebrations will be launched to mark the 130th anniversary of Madam Soong Ching Ling.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
