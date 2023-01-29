﻿
News / Metro

Regulators advance digital approach for top business environment

Shanghai's market regulators have pledged to create a top-class international business environment in the city with a digital approach in the New Year.
The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation will expand the coverage of whole paperless registration for the establishment, alteration and cancellation of market entities, and promote the "identity code" trial.

The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation will expand the coverage of whole paperless registration for the establishment, alteration and cancellation of market entities, and promote the "identity code" trial.

The "identity code" with unified standard is applied to both the paper version and e-version of business licenses of market entities, and the QR code automatically generated is permanently valid.

By scanning the code, consumers are able to check the registration, licensing and monitoring information of businesses.

Abnormal operations and administrative penalty information can also be accessed via the code. At the same time, enterprises are able to enjoy more convenient government services.

Meanwhile, the location registration database of enterprises will be further improved with simplified materials required.

The review mechanism for fair competition will be improved, and an intensified crackdown will be conducted against acts involving abuse of administrative power with the purpose of unfair competition.

Efforts will be beefed up on joint supervision and management involving different government authorities, while the monitoring and alarm mechanism on the credibility risks of companies will be improved.

The market access of market entities will be made more convenient in the city, and measures will be taken to better protect business secrets and the intellectual property rights of companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
