Shanghai to further improve business climate

China's financial hub Shanghai Saturday issued a new action plan to improve the business climate, especially in the digital service sector.

According to the plan, Shanghai will optimize digital services for enterprise registration and establish a unified digital platform for public employment services to boost efficiency.

Shanghai, which has the world's busiest container port, will continue to speed customs clearance.

Official data shows that over the past five years, 2.25 million new market entities were established in Shanghai, an increase of 52.7 percent over the previous five years.

In 2020, China ranked 31st on the World Bank's ease-of-doing-business rankings, rising from 78th in 2018.