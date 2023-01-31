Shanghai's warm weather gives way to high winds and drop in temperature

Shanghai's unseasonably warm weather balances out, with cold winds and rain returning as of Wednesday, with drop in temperature expected over the next week.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The warm weather in Shanghai is set to cool down from Wednesday, as a cold front approaches.



Tuesday's highest temperature measured at the Xujiahui Weather Station was 17.7 degree Celsius. But the city is waving goodbye to the spring-like weather and bracing for a mercury drop on Wednesday with strong winds.

The highs will drop to around 12 degrees on Wednesday, and further to 7 degrees on Thursday.

Apart from temperature changing, rainfall is also predicted to hit the city for a couple of consecutive days.

From Thursday to next Monday, the weather is forecast to switch to wet mode.

Also, the highs will be under 10 degrees and lows around 4 in next seven days, forecaster said.

