﻿
News / Metro

Local experts relate HPV to oropharyngeal cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:04 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0
Local researchers have discovered a link between HPV infection and oropharyngeal cancer. The breakthrough may expand anti-cancer immunotherapy.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:04 UTC+8, 2023-02-03       0

HPV infection is widely known as a risk factor for cervical cancer. However, the virus is linked to a broader range of cancers.

The Shanghai Cancer Center has claimed that local medical experts have discovered a link between HPV infection and oropharyngeal cancer. The discovery can help expand anti-cancer immunotherapy.

Oropharyngeal cancer has become more common in recent years, and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) has been identified as a risk factor. HPV-positive tumors have been identified as a unique category of head and neck malignancies, accounting for roughly 60 percent of all oropharyngeal cancers.

Local experts relate HPV to oropharyngeal cancer
Ti Gong

The finding is published in the prestigious journal Cancer Immunology Research.

According to Dr Lu Xueguan of the Shanghai Cancer Center, whose team discovered that roughly 60 percent of the hospital's patients are HPV positive – the same as in Western countries – domestic awareness of HPV-related oropharyngeal malignancies is poor, and its occurrence is also underestimated.

"The rising incidence and a younger patient population are a barrier for clinical diagnosis and therapy," Lu said.

"The good news is that people with HPV-related cancer have better therapy options than HPV-negative patients. With the advancement of radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, more patients can control their disease without the use of surgery. However, it is difficult to choose these people for precise treatment."

Research has revealed that the effects of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy are all intertwined with the tumor immune micro-environment. For local experts, it is the key to researching HPV-associated cancer. They have successfully identified the target as CD161+CTL, which is directly related to therapy effects and patient survival.

The finding was published in the prestigious journal Cancer Immunology Research.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
HP
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     