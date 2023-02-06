﻿
Four criteria for full recovery of COVID albeit it evades majority of patients

Experts from the Shanghai International Medical Center collected and studied information of more than 2,000 post-COVID patients aged between 7 and 81 years from different regions.
Only 25 percent of people infected with COVID-19 manage to recover fully even after one month, while the majority of cases still suffer abnormal data in respiratory, nerve, cardiovascular or endocrine systems after testing negative for the disease even though many have no symptoms, local experts said on Monday, citing a recent study.

Medical experts from the Shanghai International Medical Center collected and studied information of more than 2,000 post-COVID patients aged between 7 and 81 years from different regions like Shanghai, Beijing, Shenyang in Liaoning Province and Hebei Province. They conducted detailed artificial intelligence-based cell-level evaluation and analysis of 100 patients.

"Only 13.8 percent of patients had complete recovery and 10.8 percent almost recovered. However, 75.4 percent of the people had problems in multiple systems, due to various reasons, like people's old age, underlying diseases and the impact of the coronavirus," said Su Shan, who led the study.

Standards for COVID-19 recovery:

  • Body temperature returns to normal for at least three days
  • Symptoms have disappeared or almost disappeared
  • CT check on people with pneumonia confirms lung infection has greatly resolved
  • Negative results of nucleic acid tests in two consecutive days, or with a CT value over 35, or negative results of three antigen tests

Ti Gong

Su Shan from the Shanghai International Medical Center explains the AI-based cell-level study on 100 post-COVID patients on Monday.

"Moreover, 16.8 percent of asymptomatic patients or recovered patients were still found with COVID-19 viral vectors, which means these people are still contagious. There is a also risk of relapse if they have lower immunity," Su said.

"For people suffering post-COVID symptoms, their problems also vary, including headache, insomnia, poor memory, coughing, shortness of breath, abnormal heartbeat, ache, fatigue and irregular menstruation."

Doctors said the first one to two months after COVID-19 infection is a risky period, especially for elderly people and those with underlying diseases.

"People should be on high alert and avoid severe exercises. Do not drink alcohol or smoke and maintain good habits like wearing masks and washing hands. It is important to visit the hospital if suffering symptoms," she added.

Call for awareness about respiratory diseases

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center issued a notice on Monday, calling for awareness about respiratory diseases even through the COVID-19 pandemic has been at a low level in the nation. With the end of the Spring Festival break, people are returning to their working post or schools. It is important to do the followings:

  • Wear masks in crowded indoor places and elevators
  • Wash hands
  • Keep social distance
  • Visit doctors after suffering symptoms

"People with post-COVID symptoms can visit COVID-19 rehabilitation clinics in community health centers and different level of hospitals for professional diagnosis and treatment," the center added.

