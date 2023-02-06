Wet weather to continue with temperatures between 6 and 14 degrees

The rainy weather will continue into next week with heavy fog predicted on Tuesday morning, while temperatures should fluctuate from 6 to 14 degrees over the next 10 days.

Shanghai is forecast to be foggy on Tuesday morning, according to local meteorological officials.

In addition, the city is expecting more wet days ahead.

Drizzles visited the city on Monday with temperatures ranging between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius.

The wet and warm weather is predicted to remain in the city over the next 10 days when mercury fluctuates from 6 to 14 degrees, as a warm moist flow hovers in the southern part of China, forecaster said.

This year's first solar term in the traditional Chinese calendar, lichun, or the beginning of spring, started last Saturday. It indicates that weather will become warmer and rainfall will increase in the southern region of China, south of the Yangtze River.

Along with the rising temperature, the term marks the return of life.

Moreover, the air quality index within the week will be excellent and good, according to officials.