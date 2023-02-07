﻿
News / Metro

Injured wild goose rescued at Dongtan National Reserve

Zhu Yuting
An injured swan goose was recently rescued at the Shanghai Chongming Dongtan National Natural Reserve.
An injured swan goose was recently rescued by a visitor along with police officers in the suburban Chongming District.

The man, whose last name was Zhang, went to the Shanghai Chongming Dongtan National Natural Reserve on Saturday and told the local police that he saw an injured "large bird."

Officer Xin Yuze reached the venue and discovered that the wound was on the bird's feet.

The bird was taken to the local forestry bureau, where its identity as a swan goose was verified. This species is classified as a "second-class protected bird" in China.

Experts from the bureau also noted that wild geese of this kind frequently migrate to Chongming to spend the winter. The injury was likely caused by stepping accidentally on a reed root.

The bird was sent to the Shanghai Chongming Dongping Forest Ecological Protection Center for further care.

It will be set free after making a recovery.

The Chongming Dongtan National Natural Reserve has recorded the presence of thousands of wild birds this year.

Shanghai, located near the Yangtze River's estuary, is an important halt in the migration route of birds from East Asia to Australia.

Its large coastline and intertidal zones provide resting and feeding areas for waterfowl.

Ti Gong

The injured swan goose at the Shanghai Chongming Dongtan National Natural Reserve

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
