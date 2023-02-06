Avoid stress and reserve hospital parking online

Citizens driving to hospitals in Shanghai can reserve parking spots online on transportation apps.

Residents and patients who drive to the city's hospitals can now reserve parking spots online, according to Shanghai's transportation commission.



Car parking is a long-term headache for some hospitals in Shanghai, especially for premium ones such as headquarters of Shanghai Ruijin Hospital and Huashan Hospital, which are located in downtown areas that have limited space but too much demand.

To address the problem, Shanghai launched the hospital-specified parking services "Hospital parking" via its digital platforms.

The services now cover 92 hospitals in the city, including most of the city-level hospitals.

Ti Gong

Citizens can book parking spaces through Shanghai Parking's applications and mini-programs in Alipay or WeChat, as well as Suishenxing (随申行), an all-in-one online platform that integrates various transportation services.

The commission said that a 20-yuan (US$2.9) fee will be required to secure a parking space while making a reservation. The payment will be returned once they leave the hospital.

When they arrive at the hospital, they can show the confirmation QR code to the security guards for the service.

They can also