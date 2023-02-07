﻿
Shanghai public welfare seeks large and comprehensive development

Shanghai is developing its public welfare, enhancing social services and facilities. Childcare, senior services, health care and initiatives for the disabled will all be enhanced.
Shanghai mapped out 32 public welfare programs through this year to improve people's livelihood on Tuesday, spanning a wide range of areas such as infrastructure, senior and children care, safety and public services.

Among them, the city will have 5,000 more beds at its senior homes, with 2,000 beds renovated to satisfy the nursing demand of elderly citizens with cognitive disorder.

There will be 30 new "smart" senior homes and 40 extra community-based canteens serving senior residents.

In total, 5,000 households will have their homes renovated to include senior-friendly facilities, and barrier-free renovation will cover 5,000 families with severely disabled members.

There will be 500 summer camps for primary school students, and 10,000 new public charging poles will be set up across the city.

In total, 800 residential complexes will have WIFI coverage in their underground parking lots.

Another 1,000 catering businesses will make their cooking processes transparent for diners via screens installed at their business venues, and 8,000 jobless young people will be employed.

Thirty community-based TCM health demonstration service stations will be established, and 200 public toilets will experience renovation based on the demand of elderly citizens and children.

There will be 60 newly built or renovated pocket parks, and the city's greenway will be prolonged by 200 kilometers.

30 community-based fitness centers, and 80 newly built or renovated fitness tracks and 150 sports venues are also on the agenda.

These programs pose an increase of 14 compared with 2022.

A quick look at the programs

Senior care

  • Adding 5,000 more beds at senior homes
  • Renovating 2,000 beds for nursing elderly citizens with cognitive disorder
  • Building 30 new smart senior homes
  • Building 40 extra community-based canteens serving senior residents
  • Renovating 5,000 homes with senior-friendly facilities
  • Barrier-free renovation for 5,000 families with severely disabled members

Childcare

  • Organizing 500 summer camps for primary school students
  • Adding 2,000 seats at nursery classes in kindergartens
  • Adding 3,200 seats at community nurseries

Community renovation

  • Building 10,000 new public charging poles
  • Helping 800 more residential complexes to receive WIFI coverage in their underground parking lots

Security

  • Installing fire control facilities for 1,000 residential complexes with electric bike charging venues
  • Renovating fire control facilities in 100 high-rise public rental houses
  • Installing fire alarm facilities for 100,000 families with seniors living alone.
  • Replacing gas connector hoses for 500,000 households

Livelihood

  • Building 20 smart food markets
  • Having 1,000 catering businesses make their cooking processes visible for diners
  • Building 1,200 “security houses” with joint efforts from society to handle emergencies and protect people

Employment

  • Helping 8,000 unemployed youth find employment
  • Supporting enterprises in training 10,000 apprentices

Community health care

  • Building 30 more community-based TCM health service demonstration stations
  • Building 20 more community rehabilitation centers

Urban renewal

  • Solving flooding on 11 downtown roads
  • Renovating the floors of 500 new-energy buses to make them barrier-free for people with travel difficulties
  • Renovating 200 public toilets based on the special needs of elderly citizens and children

Leisure facilities

  • Building 60 more pocket parks
  • Building 200 kilometers of greenway
  • Building 100 public art education facilities
  • Organizing 5,000 art education activities

Sports venues

  • Building 30 community-based fitness centers
  • Building 80 jogging tracks
  • Building 150 venues for ball games
  • Building 600 venues for brain exercises and 60 fitness stations
  • Building 20 health service stations at industrial parks or office buildings
  • Upgrading 50 health service stations in office buildings

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
