Shanghai public welfare seeks large and comprehensive development

Shanghai is developing its public welfare, enhancing social services and facilities. Childcare, senior services, health care and initiatives for the disabled will all be enhanced.

Shanghai mapped out 32 public welfare programs through this year to improve people's livelihood on Tuesday, spanning a wide range of areas such as infrastructure, senior and children care, safety and public services.

Among them, the city will have 5,000 more beds at its senior homes, with 2,000 beds renovated to satisfy the nursing demand of elderly citizens with cognitive disorder.

There will be 30 new "smart" senior homes and 40 extra community-based canteens serving senior residents.

In total, 5,000 households will have their homes renovated to include senior-friendly facilities, and barrier-free renovation will cover 5,000 families with severely disabled members.

There will be 500 summer camps for primary school students, and 10,000 new public charging poles will be set up across the city.

In total, 800 residential complexes will have WIFI coverage in their underground parking lots.

Another 1,000 catering businesses will make their cooking processes transparent for diners via screens installed at their business venues, and 8,000 jobless young people will be employed.

Thirty community-based TCM health demonstration service stations will be established, and 200 public toilets will experience renovation based on the demand of elderly citizens and children.

There will be 60 newly built or renovated pocket parks, and the city's greenway will be prolonged by 200 kilometers.

30 community-based fitness centers, and 80 newly built or renovated fitness tracks and 150 sports venues are also on the agenda.

These programs pose an increase of 14 compared with 2022.

A quick look at the programs

Senior care

Adding 5,000 more beds at senior homes

Renovating 2,000 beds for nursing elderly citizens with cognitive disorder

Building 30 new smart senior homes

Building 40 extra community-based canteens serving senior residents

Renovating 5,000 homes with senior-friendly facilities

Barrier-free renovation for 5,000 families with severely disabled members

Childcare

Organizing 500 summer camps for primary school students

Adding 2,000 seats at nursery classes in kindergartens

Adding 3,200 seats at community nurseries

Community renovation

Building 10,000 new public charging poles

Helping 800 more residential complexes to receive WIFI coverage in their underground parking lots

Security

Installing fire control facilities for 1,000 residential complexes with electric bike charging venues

Renovating fire control facilities in 100 high-rise public rental houses

Installing fire alarm facilities for 100,000 families with seniors living alone.

Replacing gas connector hoses for 500,000 households

Livelihood

Building 20 smart food markets

Having 1,000 catering businesses make their cooking processes visible for diners

Building 1,200 “security houses” with joint efforts from society to handle emergencies and protect people

Employment

Helping 8,000 unemployed youth find employment

Supporting enterprises in training 10,000 apprentices

Community health care

Building 30 more community-based TCM health service demonstration stations

Building 20 more community rehabilitation centers

Urban renewal

Solving flooding on 11 downtown roads

Renovating the floors of 500 new-energy buses to make them barrier-free for people with travel difficulties

Renovating 200 public toilets based on the special needs of elderly citizens and children

Leisure facilities

Building 60 more pocket parks

Building 200 kilometers of greenway

Building 100 public art education facilities

Organizing 5,000 art education activities

Sports venues