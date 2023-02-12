End of warm, wet spell in Shanghai as cold front hits

Shanghai will see the end of the current wet and warm weather spell from Monday as a strong cold front from the north hits the city on Sunday midnight.

Sunday was wet and warm, with the maximum temperature recorded by the benchmark Xujiahui weather bureau hitting 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury is predicted to dramatically drop by 6 to 7 degrees over the next 48 hours amid increasing wind force.

The city will also be enveloped in fog from Sunday night to Monday morning, though the rainfall will remain on Monday with the mercury fluctuating between 6 and 8 degrees.

The minimum temperature is likely to plunge below zero degrees in some suburban areas on Thursday morning.

Along with the cold front approaching, sunshine will return from Tuesday, forecasters said.