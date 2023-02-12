﻿
News / Metro

End of warm, wet spell in Shanghai as cold front hits

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:38 UTC+8, 2023-02-12       0
Shanghai will see the end of the current wet and warm weather spell from Monday as a strong cold front from the north hits the city on Sunday midnight.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:38 UTC+8, 2023-02-12       0
End of warm, wet spell in Shanghai as cold front hits
Imaginechina

Shanghai's landmark Lujiazui area is hidden in foggy weather and misty rain.

Shanghai will see the end of the current wet and warm weather spell from Monday as a strong cold front from the north hits the city on Sunday midnight.

Sunday was wet and warm, with the maximum temperature recorded by the benchmark Xujiahui weather bureau hitting 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury is predicted to dramatically drop by 6 to 7 degrees over the next 48 hours amid increasing wind force.

The city will also be enveloped in fog from Sunday night to Monday morning, though the rainfall will remain on Monday with the mercury fluctuating between 6 and 8 degrees.

The minimum temperature is likely to plunge below zero degrees in some suburban areas on Thursday morning.

Along with the cold front approaching, sunshine will return from Tuesday, forecasters said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xujiahui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     