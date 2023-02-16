Key projects in Shanghai: CITIC Group builds a drone center in Jinshan

A new drone centre is under construction in Jinshan Industrial Park in Shanghai and will have four three-story workshops, warehouses and supporting structures.

Ti Gong

A new drone center is under construction in Jinshan Industrial Park in suburban Shanghai.

The building area takes up 177,000 square meters and will have four three-story workshops, as well as warehouses and supporting structures.

The center is owned by the CITIC Group, a large state-owned enterprise. Founded in 1979, it has been a pioneer in China's economic reforms and globalization by bringing in foreign capital, technological know-how, and managerial expertise.

It aims to establish a leading industrial base with good integration of software and hardware for drone manufacturing, training, operation, and research and development of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry. It is also expected to contribute to the development of civil aviation with UAVs in Shanghai.

The project's investment approximates 1.21 billion yuan (US$176.66 million), and is expected to generate an annual output valued 1.38 billion yuan once it is put into production.

According to the city's major project office and construction committee, it is one of the major projects that will begin construction in the first quarter of this year. It is expected to be completed by September next year.