News / Metro

Internet hospital service welcomed by patients and doctors

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:31 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
The Internet hospital service has taken up about 10 percent of outpatient services for patients due for follow-up visits at Shanghai Chest Hospital.
  16:31 UTC+8, 2023-02-18

The Internet hospital service has taken up about 10 percent of outpatient services for patients due for follow-up visits, said officials from Shanghai Chest Hospital.

During the pandemic, the service covered up to 30 percent of total outpatient quantity, improving efficiency and reducing crowds, it said.

This is the only local hospital with all departments available in the online clinic.

Patients who need follow-up visits can register and choose doctors online through the hospital's public WeChat account to reserve an online consultation. Then doctors can offer online services and arrange necessary checks. All payments and checks reservation are also fulfilled online.

Patients only need to go to the hospital for checks like a CT scan and go back home for another Internet hospital service.

"Usually, patients had to go to the hospital three times, as CT scans can't be reserved on the same day with the first doctor visit," said Peng Hong from Shanghai Chest Hospital. "The whole process was inconvenient and troublesome, especially for patients from other provinces.

"Many patients, who have received surgery or have lung nodules, need regular and long-term check and consultation. The Internet hospital greatly saves their time and trouble for repeated hospital visits. All top experts are available in the online clinic."

To encourage patients to use online service, the hospital has arranged more quotas of top experts' service online than offline, according to Peng.

A new Internet hospital version with an English introduction of medical experts will be released soon for expatriate patients, the hospital said.

Ti Gong

Dr Chen Qunhui from Shanghai Chest Hospital answers patients' online consultation through the Internet hosptial service.

A female patient said the service was convenient and private.

"It saved the trouble and time for repeated hospital visits," said the patient surnamed Liu who had lung cancer surgery in the hospital last year.

"Doctors just checked my CT report and reassured my condition is stable after the surgery. She also answered my questions and gave me links of scientific education. The whole process was not interrupted by other patients and I felt free to ask any questions.

"Since all doctors' explanation and education are kept online, I can check the information from time to time. It is very important and better than an offline visit, as I can't write down all these in a hurry."

A 57-year British female patient also received satisfactory answers through the online service. She updated the report of her recent check for doctor's review and got very detailed explanation.

Medical experts also welcome such a service method, which saves their time, enhances efficiency and ensures a better hospital environment.

"While registering the online service, patients must give a short and clean explanation on their previous treatment and condition, which is very helpful for each doctor," said Dr Chen Qunhui from the hospital's radiology department.

"We can have a basic understanding of the patient's situation and give targeted and appropriate guidance quickly. We also can select those with complicated conditions and who really needs offline service for further checks and even surgery from the online consultation. It helps save the limited medical resources to patients who need it."

