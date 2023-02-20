﻿
News / Metro

Key projects in Shanghai: Eastern section of Outer Ring Road under renovation

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-20       0
The eastern section of Shanghai's Outer Ring Road is undergoing renovation from Huaxia Road M. to Longdong Avenue.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:34 UTC+8, 2023-02-20       0
Key projects in Shanghai: Eastern section of Outer Ring Road under renovation
Ti Gong

One of the recently launched big projects this year is the renovation of the eastern section of Shanghai's Outer Ring Road.

According to the city's transportation committee, the traffic-function enhancement project has a total length of 4 kilometers and a width of 75 meters. It begins at Huaxia Road M. in the south and ends at Longdong Avenue in the north.

The construction is divided into two sections: the elevated main line and the surface road. The elevated main line has eight express lanes, while the surface road has six fast lanes and two slow lanes.

On main lines, the designated speed is 80km/h, while on surface roads, it is 50km/h.

On completion, it will connect Tang Town and Zhangjiang Science City in the Pudong New Area.

The project is currently in the stage of moving the plants and pipelines, along with other relevant tasks including obtaining construction permits and going through approval processes. It is expected to be completed in June 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     