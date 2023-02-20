Key projects in Shanghai: Eastern section of Outer Ring Road under renovation

The eastern section of Shanghai's Outer Ring Road is undergoing renovation from Huaxia Road M. to Longdong Avenue.

One of the recently launched big projects this year is the renovation of the eastern section of Shanghai's Outer Ring Road.

According to the city's transportation committee, the traffic-function enhancement project has a total length of 4 kilometers and a width of 75 meters. It begins at Huaxia Road M. in the south and ends at Longdong Avenue in the north.

The construction is divided into two sections: the elevated main line and the surface road. The elevated main line has eight express lanes, while the surface road has six fast lanes and two slow lanes.

On main lines, the designated speed is 80km/h, while on surface roads, it is 50km/h.

On completion, it will connect Tang Town and Zhangjiang Science City in the Pudong New Area.

The project is currently in the stage of moving the plants and pipelines, along with other relevant tasks including obtaining construction permits and going through approval processes. It is expected to be completed in June 2025.