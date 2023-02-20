Locally-developed spinal surgical tool gains international recognition

A locally-developed, innovative spinal endoscopy tool is gaining international recognition, allowing doctors to do minimally invasive operations more conveniently and effectively.

Local medical experts are pushing international recognition and promotion of a locally-developed innovative spinal endoscopy surgical tool, which allows doctors to do minimally invasive operations more conveniently and effectively.

Though the equipment has been promoted in multiple hospitals in the nation, the route for international introduction was not easy due to cultural and social differences. The current minimally invasive devices have been developed by Western countries and there are few innovative equivalents from China, experts said.

Two milestones were successfully achieved in unveiling the international route, said Dr He Shisheng from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital, the major developer of the new surgical system and method.

The English version of its manual and introduction book named V-Shape Bichannel Spinal Endoscopy: Technique and Practice was published by French publishing house EDP Science early this month, as well as the recent launch of an English website (www.vbespine.com) to introduce and explain the VBE-related surgery, equipment and treated cases.

"The publication of the English version is extremely meaningful to us, as it can help promote the technology to the world and benefit more patients," he said.

The traditional spinal endoscopy accesses a small space that only allows doctors to use special equipment for simple surgery, so He's team spent over five years developing a V-shape bichannel spinal endoscopy instrument, the world's first such tool offering two surgical routes.

"The system allows doctors to carry out more complicated operations and improve patients safety and reduce surgical trauma," he said. "We have applied for patents and licenses in dozens of countries and will build overseas training sites and carry out international conferences soon to enhance international promotion of the innovative equipment."