Key projects in Shanghai: Bailonggang sewage plant undertakes new project

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  10:00 UTC+8, 2023-02-21
Construction has begun on a new sewage storage facility at the Bailonggang plant. The area will be the size of eight football fields and will effectively manage surplus sewage.
Ti Gong

Construction of a new project for wastewater disposal, which is part of the Bailonggang sewage plant is underway.

The project is an underground structure for water storage, located in the southwest plot of the plant.

The project will cover an area of 59,877.44 square meters, equal to eight football fields, and include a new sewage storage tank with 300,000-cubic-meter storage capacity, a new intake sluice gate, and an outlet sluice gate along with other supporting facilities.

It's total investment was about 2.1 billion yuan (US$306 million).

The main purpose of the project is to collect surplus sewage when the sewage treatment plant is at full capacity, and then treat it when the plant has space.

Bailonggang, in Heqing Town in the Pudong New Area, is the largest water treatment facility in Shanghai, responsible for one third of the sewage disposal work, serving seven districts, such as Xuhui, Jing'an and Minhang.

It's sewage processing capacity reaches 2.8 million cubic meters per day.

The project is a key part of Shanghai's effort to preserve and protect the Yangtze River.

It will help improve the resilience of the plant and its wastewater processing, after it's completed at the end of 2025, according to local authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
