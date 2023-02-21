City to allow setting up of stalls in public areas

Shanghai is seeking public opinion on ways to improve rules for street vendors and stalls being set up in public places.

Shanghai authorities are soliciting feedback from the public on a new notification that would further improve rules over the operation of stalls set up in public areas.



In order to boost the economy, the city has permitted district governments to assign public spaces for the use of booths while guaranteeing their safety and cleanliness, according to a notice issued on Monday night by the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

These areas will include markets and pedestrian streets that open at specific times, indoor areas that cater to basic public livelihood needs, and areas spared from idle spaces with stalls primarily selling agricultural products by farmers and cooperatives.

The notification states that the latter two can be set up in rural areas or places where there is a shortage of relevant products.

But food vendors and street performers must obtain the necessary permits before they are allowed to operate.

Stalls will not be allowed near hospitals, schools and transportation centers and cannot use green spaces, streets or parking lots.

According to the notice, vendors must maintain a clean environment and take steps to reduce the impact of smoke, light and noise pollution on residents and the environment.

City officials will carry out joint inspections, and stalls that don't adhere to the rules or don't fix the mistakes will be taken down.

To ensure precise management, intelligent technologies like the Internet of Things, AI and video surveillance will be used.

The bureau said that the city is attempting to strike a balance between public sanitation management and economic vitality, taking into account a number of aspects including public sanitation, traffic safety, public safety and consumption demand.

There were over 47,000 street vendors in Shanghai's central neighborhoods in 2007, and fewer than 5,000 in 2021.

People can write to shsrglc@126.com with suggestions until March 22.