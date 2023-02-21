City hospital seeks to upgrade service with partnership deal

Zhongshan Hospital, one of Shanghai's leading medical institutions, is seeking to further upgrade its integrated disease prevention and treatment service.

Ti Gong

Zhongshan Hospital's Sheshan Branch in suburban Songjiang District will expand its existing health management center to build a smart and full life-cycle health service platform catering to the latest trends and demands, according to a latest partnership between the hospital and China Southern Finance and Economics Omnimedia Group signed over the weekend.



The collaboration looks to expand health care service and start new initiatives to raise health awareness among social organizations, enterprises and the general public in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Fan Jia, president of Zhongshan Hospital, said this marks an important step to expand external and internal partnership while the hospital dedicates efforts to the construction of China's first comprehensive national medical center.

Innovative partnerships and service models are crucial to enhancing the quality and efficiency of medial care, he added.

The two parties will also bring along industry partners and research institutions to upgrade management and service models at local public hospitals.

Songjiang District governor and deputy party chief Li Qian noted that it's crucial to seek collaboration in the Yangtze River Delta region while focusing on technology innovation to fully leverage its geographical and research advantages.