Plum blossom festival opens in Fengxian's Forest Park

Ti Gong

Plum trees in full bloom at the Gulf Forest Park in Fengxian.

The annual plum blossom festival in Shanghai began on Tuesday at the Gulf Forest Park on the outskirts of Fengxian District.

Approximately 40,000 plum trees from over 120 species will bloom gradually during the 10th "Forest City" Shanghai Plum Blossom Festival, which runs through March 21.

Several sightseeing routes have been designed for visitors to watch the early and late plum blossoms in east China's largest plum garden, which covers 1.3 square kilometers.

Within the plum forest, there will be a photo exhibition and a hanfu (traditional Han clothing) bazaar, as well as sports and art performances.

According to the district government, the festival is part of efforts to raise awareness about environmental protection among citizens and tourists as the district strives to become a national ecological forest city.

Ti Gong

A camping site for visitors at the plum blossom festival at the Gulf Forest Park.

Event info:

Date: Through March 21, 2023, 8:30am-4:30pm

Venue: Gulf Forest Park

Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road, Haiwan Town, Fengxian District

Admission: 80 yuan (US$11.6)

Ti Gong

Traditional performances during the plum blossom festival at the park.

Ti Gong

A stall sells souvenirs at the park.

Ti Gong

Visitors can play traditional games at the hanfu bazaar at the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian
﻿
