Minhang District receives 20 billion yuan in investment, with 50 new projects on the way

Yang Meiping
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
With 50 new projects based in cutting-edge industries from sustainable technology to future health care, Minhang District is receiving over 20 billion yuan in investment.
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0

Shanghai's suburban Minhang District will see more than 20 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) of investment as 50 new projects were signed on Tuesday.

The projects range from green technology, digital economy and smart terminals, to future health care, future energy and future materials.

The investors included 18 enterprises from sectors of high-end equipment, digital economy and scientific technology services that will set up their national, regional or functional headquarters in Minhang, with a combined investment of 5.58 billion yuan, or 27.7 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, 29 of the projects are in industries of new-generation information technology, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, involving 5.94 billion yuan of investment. They will focus on research and development of integrated circuits, interventional medical instruments and robotic systems.

