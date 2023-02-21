﻿
News / Metro

Diverse exercise options at Shanghai's new public sports park

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:41 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
The park, located at the junction of Jinmugang and Longteng Avenue, is the latest effort of Xuhui District to satisfy residents' demand for physical exercise, gathering and fun.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:41 UTC+8, 2023-02-21       0
Diverse exercise options at Shanghai's new public sports park

The Valley of the Wind Sports Park in Xuhui District has a modern and stylish appearance.

Following the popularity of the West Bund Sports Valley, a 830-square-meter area of sports facilities and programs for Shanghai's white-collar workers and nearby residents, a new public sports park with a complex of tournament-level facilities opened in the riverside area of Xuhui District on Tuesday.

The Valley of the Wind Sports Park, located at the junction of Jinmugang (Jinmu Port) and Longteng Avenue, is the latest effort of the downtown district to satisfy local residents' demand for physical exercise, gathering and fun.

Covering an area of 20,000 square meters, the park includes two 7-a-side football courts, six indoor tennis courts and two paddle tennis courts. Some of its areas can also be used for other sports like rugby and frisbee.

According to Huang Chunxiang, vice president of Alibaba Sports, the park's operator, sports is becoming an integral part of urban life. Citizens can log on to the mobile app "Ledongli" to book high-quality facilities and services in the park.

Zhang Ying, director of the Xuhui District Sports Bureau, said that they will make good use of vacant public spaces in the district to enrich people's lives.

Diverse exercise options at Shanghai's new public sports park

It is a complex of sports facilities.

Diverse exercise options at Shanghai's new public sports park

Covering an area of 20,000 square meters, the park includes two 7-a-side football courts, six indoor tennis courts and two paddle tennis courts.

Diverse exercise options at Shanghai's new public sports park

A bird's-eye view of the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     