Diverse exercise options at Shanghai's new public sports park

Following the popularity of the West Bund Sports Valley, a 830-square-meter area of sports facilities and programs for Shanghai's white-collar workers and nearby residents, a new public sports park with a complex of tournament-level facilities opened in the riverside area of Xuhui District on Tuesday.

The Valley of the Wind Sports Park, located at the junction of Jinmugang (Jinmu Port) and Longteng Avenue, is the latest effort of the downtown district to satisfy local residents' demand for physical exercise, gathering and fun.

Covering an area of 20,000 square meters, the park includes two 7-a-side football courts, six indoor tennis courts and two paddle tennis courts. Some of its areas can also be used for other sports like rugby and frisbee.

According to Huang Chunxiang, vice president of Alibaba Sports, the park's operator, sports is becoming an integral part of urban life. Citizens can log on to the mobile app "Ledongli" to book high-quality facilities and services in the park.

Zhang Ying, director of the Xuhui District Sports Bureau, said that they will make good use of vacant public spaces in the district to enrich people's lives.